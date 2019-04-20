Extreme Easter: Flogging, crucifixions in Philippines

SAN FERNANDO, Philippines: Eight men and a woman were nailed to crosses while hundreds of barefoot men beat themselves with flails on Good Friday, in a blood-soaked display of religious fervour in the Philippines.

Frowned upon by the Church, the ritual crucifixions and self-flagellation in the north of the country are extreme affirmations of faith performed every Easter in Asia’s Catholic outpost. Wilfredo Salvador stared at the sky and appeared to mumble a prayer after the slight 62-year-old with wild grey hair and a long beard became the first local zealot this year to hang from a wooden cross. "I will not stop this for as long as I am alive, because this is what gives me life," said Salvador, a fisherman who has been volunteering to be crucified for 14 straight years since recovering from a nervous breakdown.

Neighbours costumed as Roman centurions drove eight-centimetre (three-inch) spikes through each of his hands and feet before the wooden cross was raised briefly for the crowds to see. He was treated and bandaged at a first aid tent after the village square ritual -- then nonchalantly walked back home. Seven other men and a woman were also crucified at other villages around San Fernando city during the day, the city tourism office told AFP. Clad in a maroon dress, Mary Jane Sazon told reporters she had herself nailed to the cross for the 16th time to beseech God to keep members of her family healthy. "I’ve been doing this year in and year out because I know it leads to a better life for us," said the 44-year-old beautician.