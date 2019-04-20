close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Dry weather forecast

Lahore

April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Friday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said that the continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Friday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where the mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 31.4°C and minimum was 17.5°C.

