CM announces remission in prisoners’ sentence

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two months remission in the sentences of prisoners.

According to a handout, he inaugurated the integrated security system and the system of storing the online data about prisoners along with dining hall of women prisoners and technical training centre at Central Jail Kot Lakhput on Friday.

He was also given a detailed briefing about the online data system. The chief minister said that prisoners’ online data system would be introduced in other jails as well and added that the high-security prison system was being implemented in the jails of the province. This system has already been introduced in nine central and eight district jails of the province. The chief minister planted a sapling and inspected the jail kitchen. He checked the food prepared for the prisoners and inaugurated the dining hall for female prisoners as well. He inspected the medical centre of women prisoners and distributed gifts among them.

Usman Buzdar also visited the jail daycare centre and directed the administration to take care of the kids enrolled there. He went to the technical training centre of the women prisoners and inquired the trainees about their problems. During the visit to the lady barracks, he directed to mount fans there. He also inaugurated the technical training centre for male prisoners besides visiting the barracks of male prisoners where he inquired about their problems and distributed gifts.