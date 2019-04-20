close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

CM visits Overseas Pakistanis Commission

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab without information. He inspected various offices and checked the attendance of the employees. He also met with the overseas Pakistanis and directed that their problems should be solved at the earliest.

TAKES NOTICE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a 10-year-old girl due to kite twine in the precinct of Police Station Aggoki in Sialkot and sought a report from the DPO. He directed to initiate action against the responsible persons and also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. On the direction of the chief minister, the SHO concerned has been suspended by the IG Punjab and department action has been started as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore