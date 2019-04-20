CM visits Overseas Pakistanis Commission

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab without information. He inspected various offices and checked the attendance of the employees. He also met with the overseas Pakistanis and directed that their problems should be solved at the earliest.

TAKES NOTICE

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a 10-year-old girl due to kite twine in the precinct of Police Station Aggoki in Sialkot and sought a report from the DPO. He directed to initiate action against the responsible persons and also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. On the direction of the chief minister, the SHO concerned has been suspended by the IG Punjab and department action has been started as well.