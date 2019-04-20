close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
AFP
April 20, 2019

No hiding place for out-of-form United stars: Solskjaer

April 20, 2019

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his under-achieving Manchester United players there is no "hiding place" for them and they are playing for their futures at the club.

United face three crucial league games with Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea that will have a huge say on whether they finish in the top four. "I’ve learnt a lot about them over the months I’ve been here now and you get to know them," said Solskjaer.

"Most of them have really impressed me in their attitude and, of course, there are some who need to get a reality check of where they’re at,” he said.“It is performances on the pitch that will determine where they’re at in their careers, short term and long term, every single day," said Solskjaer.

