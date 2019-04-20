close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
AFP
April 20, 2019

Italy swim star Vergani suspended after cannabis test

Sports

AFP
April 20, 2019

MILAN: Italian swimmer Andrea Vergani has been suspended with immediate effect after testing positive for cannabis, Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (TNA) announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old tested positive for THC Metabolites, the active ingredient found in cannabis, during the Italian Championships at Riccione on April 2, which were trials for the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea in July. If the B-sample confirms the positive test Vergani risks a ban of between four and six months which would rule him out of the worlds. Vergani won bronze with the Italian team in the 50m freestyle relay at the world short course swimming championships in Hangzhou, China last year.

