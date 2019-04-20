Board will pursue its plan to uplift cricket, says Mani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday that the Board would continue to pursue its plan to uplift cricket at domestic level.

“We have got no personal interest to pursue. What we want is to make the domestic cricket solid and result oriented. For that we will take all possible steps,” he said. He briefed the PM about the latest domestic and international cricket developments and sought his guidance on important matters.

‘The News’ learnt that the PM, who is also Patron in Chief of the PCB, was briefed on the upheaval during a recent Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held in Quetta. The briefing took place before the team announced for the World Cup 2019 arrived at Bani Gala.

The PM was also briefed on the plight of Pindi Stadium, part of which was still in use of the Punjab government. The PCB has planned Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches there and needs a free hand to manage its facilities.

Mani told ‘The News’ that the PM was the Patron in Chief of the PCB and it was his duty to brief the PM on the latest developments on cricketing front. When asked whether the PM was briefed on the recent GoB meeting held in Quetta, he said he was already in picture of that. “PM was already in picture of that. What happened during and after the meeting was known to the PM,” he said.

To a question about the new PCB constitution, Mani said process was being made. “The work on the formation of the new PCB constitution started long ago. We will have a new constitution soon,” he said.