It’s not about one man

The capital was lately abuzz with rumours of key changes in the cabinet. These rumours have eventually become a reality. On the face of it, it seems a very bold step to ask those who were unable to deliver to leave. In reality, the main culprits remain entrenched whereas politicians once again have to face the altar. The delivery in fact has to come from the bureaucrats who once again remain unscathed in the entire episode. The prime minister’s main challenge in his battle against corruption is the bureaucracy. Why should a minister be asked to relinquish his post; it should rather be the whole team. Otherwise, Mr PM, you can pick up the most capable person to be the next minister and s/he will also fail to deliver if the team remains the same. If you are taking bold steps then go for the real kill and get rid of the total finance team that constitutes of the bureaucratic deadwood; without this alas you will only have a cosmetic change. Mr PM, your dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’ cannot be realized if the bureaucratic resistance to change is let go in the name of indispensability. Without reining them in, you should forget any meaningful change.

Sohail Malik

S Korea