Kartarpur Corridor is Imran’s historic step: Sikh Yatrees

LAHORE: Kartarpur corridor is a historic step of Prime Minister Imran Khan which will be helpful in importing, progress and prosperity in the region and Sikh community will remember it forever. This was stated by leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Ravinder Singh Khalsa while talking to the media after visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur on Friday. He said that we thankful to the government and trust board for making the best arrangements besides security for the yatrees. Sikh yatrees performed their religious rituals after reaching Gurdwara Kartarpur. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Gobinder Singh said that our gurdwaras were decorated very beautification and all arrangements including accommodation and lunger were the best. The board officials and security staff remained with the yatrees.