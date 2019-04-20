Christian community observes Good Friday

LAHORE: Like the Christian community elsewhere in the world, Christians living in Pakistan also observe Good Friday with great religious fervor and zeal in churches of the provincial metropolis.

Christians attend special services and held prayer vigils. They took to churches in a great number to observe the special day. Besides religious services and special prayers attached to the day, the Christians community also prayed for peace, progress and solidarity of the country and for all their fellow Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Good Friday is a day of mourning and quiet prayer for many of them as often they extinguish candles and drape the statues, paintings and crosses in black, purple or grey cloth. According to Christian faith, "This is an important event in Christianity, as it highlights the sacrifices and suffering in Jesus' life. Some members of the Christian community also spend this day in fasting, prayer, repentance and meditation.”