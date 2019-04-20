‘Cabinet reshuffle a routine exercise’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has termed the recent reshuffle in the federal cabinet a routine exercise which has also been witnessed in past governments.

Talking to The News, Faisal Vawda stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a precedent of assessing the performance of his team regularly and proved that he would even replace people close to him when he felt their performance was not up to the mark. Vawda further said that even in the past, several governments had reshuffled cabinets and when it was done by the PTI government, the Opposition was trying to politicise it. The minister said the PTI believed in public service and it would take all steps meant to provide relief to the people, who had only been deceived in the past.