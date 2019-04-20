close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

‘Cabinet reshuffle a routine exercise’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has termed the recent reshuffle in the federal cabinet a routine exercise which has also been witnessed in past governments.

Talking to The News, Faisal Vawda stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a precedent of assessing the performance of his team regularly and proved that he would even replace people close to him when he felt their performance was not up to the mark. Vawda further said that even in the past, several governments had reshuffled cabinets and when it was done by the PTI government, the Opposition was trying to politicise it. The minister said the PTI believed in public service and it would take all steps meant to provide relief to the people, who had only been deceived in the past.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan