A sterling flute performance at German Embassy on Good Friday

As Shahmir Samee blew in to the flute, the spacious hall in the German Embassy in Islamabad was filled with lilting tunes of music, making one feel as if one is dancing, flourishing in the air out in the fields and enjoying the beauty of nature.

The flute concert was organized by the German Embassy on the eve of Good Friday and most charmingly, invited well known Pakistani flutiest to entertain the guests on the occasion. The Sharjah-born young flute maestro, Shahmir Samee, spent first 18 years of his life in Dubai and is now based in London, studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The tunes pouring out of his flute seem to be floating, swirling and undulating in the room as the guests sat in rapt silence and enjoyed. He started with ‘Partita’ composed by the legendary German musician, Johann Sebastian (J.S.) Bach, and went on to play Allemande, Corrente, Sarabande and Bouree Anglaise.

Shahmir Samee had performed in master classes with various professional flautists. While studying in Dubai College, he participated in the ‘Young Musician of the Gulf’ competition, a regional music competition with over 150 participants each year from British School in the Middle East, where he was placed among the top 8 performers as a finalist in 2016 and 2017 and went on to win the ‘Best Overall Woodwind Performer’ prize and ‘Young Composer of the Gulf’ award.

At the end of the reception, Dr Jens Jokisch, the Charge d’affairs of the German Embassy, in his short speech appreciated Shahmir Samee for his talent and presenting such lovely music to the audience.