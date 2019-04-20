PTI now brainless, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government is now without the minister whom it had always called its brain and, thus, it is now brain-less. Since the new finance adviser is widely known for his close relations with IMF and World Bank, it clearly implies that he had been inducted on the demand of the financial institutions, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora.