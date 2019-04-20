close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

Martyred navy personnel laid to rest

National

 
April 20, 2019

JARANWALA: The Pakistan Navy personnel, who was martyred in Ormara, Balochistan by the unidentified armed terrorists yesterday, was laid to rest in Chak No 117-GB with official honour Friday. The Navy personnel, Ali Raza, was travelling in a bus on Makran coastal highway in the Ormara area when unidentified armed terrorists offloaded passengers and shot dead 14 of them. The Pakistan Navy personnel presented salute to the martyred official. The funeral prayer was attended by Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmad Chaudhry, commissioner Faisalabad and a large number of the people of the area.

