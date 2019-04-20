13 schoolchildren injured as rickshaw plunges into canal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Thirteen schoolchildren sustained injuries when a rickshaw plunged into a mini-canal near Chak 19/Fateh on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, the schoolchildren were injured when the rickshaw fell into the mini-canal. Five children were given medical aid on the spot and eight were shifted to the THQ hospital Hasilpur. Reportedly, the speeding rickshaw plunged into four feet deep canal.
