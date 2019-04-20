PM struggling to revive Quaid’s Pakistan: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for Quaid’s Pakistan for which he needs assistance of the youth, students and women.

Addressing a function, he said the Punjab government was framing viable policies to improve education, health and basic necessities for the common people. Congratulating the award winning students, the minister said that students were future of Pakistan who would have to equip themselves with latest and quality education and technology to fight illiteracy, disease and corruption in new Pakistan.

“I advise the students to pay proper attention to their studies to become a useful citizen of Pakistan”, he added. The minister also distributed certificates and awards among position holders.