Samsam denies any move for change in Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Samsam Ali Bukhari has denied any move about a change in the provincial cabinet.

In a press briefing after the cabinet session on Friday, he said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking decisions according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said reports about the performance of ministers had been submitted to the chief minister, who is authorised to take any decisions.

He said the provincial cabinet, in its meeting, approved Ramazan relief package. He said the common man would feel relief in the holy month of Ramazan. Bukhari said the cabinet also approved the Punjab Local Government Act 2019. It also approved the anti-dengue programme. He said the provincial cabinet discussed and decided the name of Talib Rizvi as the new chief of the Bank of Punjab.