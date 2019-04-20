Pakistan, Turkey military dialogue concludes

ISLAMABAD: The three-day 14th round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting (HLMDG) ended in the Ministry of Defence here Friday.

Lt General (retd) Ikramul Haq, Secretary Defence, led the Pakistan delegation while Turkish delegation was led by Lt General Metin Gurak, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff of Turkey. Prior to holding of plenary session, Lt General Metin Gurak had a meeting with Lt General (retd) Ikramul Haq. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Lt General Metin Gurak also held meetings with the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and the Chief of General Staff.