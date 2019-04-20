Rangers apprehend 16 suspects

The Sindh Rangers claimed on Friday to have arrested 16 criminals, including target killers and extortionists, during targeted operations in the city.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops conducted intelligence-based raids in the Kharadar, Risala, Napier and Mithadar areas where they arrested four suspects, identified as Amir Ahmed, Kashif, Muhammad Tariq and Muhammad Zubair.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and involved in a number of target killing and extortion cases. The Rangers also carried out a raid in the Garden area and apprehended a suspect, Deen Muhammad, who is allegedly involved in target killing and extortion cases.

During targeted raids in the Rizvia, Paposh, Nazimabad, Chakiwara and Garden areas, the paramilitary force arrested 10 suspects, identified as Moon, alias Popo, Muhammad Adnan, Shaan, Muhammad Akram, Shakeel, Waseem, Muhammad Waleed, Faraz, alias Mani, Asif and Muhammad Saeed Ali. They were allegedly involved in street crime, drug peddling and dacoities in different parts of the city.

A suspect, Basheer Ahmed, was arrested by the Rangers in the Paposh area where he was allegedly running a drug den. The paramilitary force also seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession. The arrested men were later handed over to the local police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.