President Erdogan keen to visit Pakistan: Turkish envoy

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul has announced the imminent visit of his country’s president Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

“President Tayyip Erdogan is very keen to come to Pakistan to take the bilateral relations to new heights. The visit will happen soon as currently, its arrangements are being finalised,” the ambassador told a ceremony held here at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey to mark the 98th anniversary of the country’s anthem and honour its author and national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

The event was attended by former Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police and Allama Iqbal Council Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, head of Maarif Foundation Pakistan Selahattin Batur, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s country coordinator Gokhan Umut, diplomats, students of Pak-Turk Maarif schools, journalists and many other Pakistani and Turkish citizens.

The ambassador said as his country wanted to further enhance its relations with Pakistan, many bilateral economic, trade and investment agreements would be made during the visit of the Turkish president to Islamabad.

“The finishing touches are being put to the Pak-Turk Strategic Economic Framework under which all sectors of bilateral economies, especially trade, investment, industries, defence and tourism will grow,” he said.

Mustafa Yurdakul said Turkish investment in Pakistan was on the rise adding that some Turkish industrial units would be operational in the country soon.

He said Turkey had always stood with Pakistan at all international forums and would continue doing so, especially at the Financial Action Task Force’s meetings over terror financing and money laundering issues.

The ambassador said Turkey’s national anthem, which was adopted on March 12, 1921, lauded the beauty of the country and was dedicated to its heroic army. He said when Turkey was occupied by the allied powers at the end of the Great War, Akif became an ardent defender of the War of Liberation.

“Akif begins the anthem using the powerful word of ‘Korkma’ (Don’t fear) to encourage the country’s army and motivate the people in the 1921 fight against invaders,” he said.

Mustafa Yurdakul said Akif, a very devout Muslim and a proud Turk, resembled Allama Muhammad Iqbal and that both corresponded setting another connection between two nations.

Declaring Iqbal the Romeo for the current generation, he said Akif sent a copy of his popular work titled ‘Safahat’ to Iqbal, while Iqbal sent his book Payam-e-Mashriq to him.

Allama Iqbal Council Chairman Zulfiqar Cheema highlighted similarities between Mehmet Akif and Iqbal and said both were great poets, who inspired millions of Muslims across the world.

“Iqbal and Akif both believed in the unity of Muslims. They never met each other but they shared their books with each other,” he said, adding Iqbal has praised the bravery of Turks in his several poems.

Cheema said he was hopeful the eternal message of both intellectual giants would keep benefiting nations.

Maarif Foundation country head Selahattin Batur praised Akif for immortalising his nation’s battle for survival in the national anthem.

The students of Pak-Turk Maarif schools later recited Akif’s poems attracting applause from the participants.