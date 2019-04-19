Spring festival attracts students

MANSEHRA: The spring festival attracted a large number of students from different parts of Hazara here on Thursday.“We don’t have such opportunities to meet our friends and teachers and this festival provided us a chance to get together in this pleasant weather,” Uroba, a student of Physiotherapy said.

Organised by the Helping Hand Institution of Rehabilitation Science (HHIRS), many students from educational institutions of Abbottabad and Mansehra attended the festival. They enjoyed traditional food and other activities.

A great rush of girl students was seen on the stalls of traditional outfits, bangles, books and foods.“We have been succeeded in attracting students in a large number and all have been enjoying games, painting exhibition and foods,” Dr Kiramatullah, the principal of HHIRS said.

A painting exhibition was also organised at the side of the main venue where students showed up and evinced keen interest in wooden and other paintings put on display.“I have exhibited my paintings, which represent calligraphy work, pottery work, woodwork, sketching scenic spots and spiritual work. The students love my work,” another student Kubra Khan said.

She said that rich eye-catching colours were attracting visitors as colours were the remedy to remove anxiety. Uzma Waheed, the district councillor who also visited the festival along with her family, said that it was a great recreational event for women to enjoy and share their point of views.