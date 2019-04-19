Country to be made corruption-free at all costs: Buzdar

LAHORE: CHIEF Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that war should be won against corruption at every cost. Prime Minister Imran Khan has dreamt of making Pakistan a welfare state and we will work hard to materialise this dream. How can those who have made the country bankrupt, claim of leading the nation? He said that corrupt elements would be left behind and the nation will move forward.

Provincial ministers and members of national and provincial assemblies called on the chief minister at his office here on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that war should be won against corruption at every cost. Prime Minister Imran Khan has dreamt of making Pakistan a welfare state and we will work hard to materialize this dream. How can those who have made the country bankrupt, claim of leading the nation? He said that corrupt elements would be left behind and the nation will move forward.

The slogan “Corruption-Free Pakistan” of Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the voice of the nation and we are fully aware of the mission of public service. He said that assembly members are my companions in the mission of making Punjab a model province. We speak the truth and are serving people honestly. We will not deceive the nation nor would do any gimmickry, he said. We do not care for any criticism and give importance to public opinion. He said that a separate secretariat for southern Punjab would be established in the next fiscal year. There would also be a separate Annual Development Programme for southern Punjab. He said that promises made with the people of southern Punjab would be fulfilled adding the all decisions were being made with mutual consultations.

He said that Pakistan would be transformed as such a country, under the leadership of Prime Minister, where the general public would have all the facilities.

He said that every area would be equally developed in the new Pakistan and resources would not be limited to some specific cities like the past. He said the PTI government would take development and prosperity to backward areas. He regretted that national resources were mercilessly wasted in the name of development projects in past tenures but every penny was being spent with utmost honesty on public welfare in the new Pakistan.

He said that proposals and recommendations of public representatives would be given importance for public welfare projects. We want welfare and economic empowerment of every citizen and the PTI government would fulfill its promises. Targets will be achieved by implementing the public welfare agenda, he added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Acting Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Syed Samsam Bukhari, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Ch Zaheer-ur-Din, Mohsin Khan Leghari, MPAs Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Leghari, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, Javed Iqbal, Ch Muhammad Shafiq, Ghulam Murtaza, Ch Javed Kausar, Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry, Ahmad Ali Khan Dreshak, Faisal Hayat Jabbowana, Makhdoom Raza Bukhari, former member assembly Ali Raza Dreshak, former federal minister Moazam Jatoi, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar and others.