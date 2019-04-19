Coming to grips with economic challenges

Comment

By Khalique Zuberi

Pakistan’s economy has been facing enormous challenges. The present government made efforts both at national and international level to overcome the same, to the best of their capacity but budget deficit, balance of payment gap, predictions of low growth and a mountain of debt have continued to persist.

Yet another crucial job is to attract investment, especially foreign investment which will stimulate economic growth and give it much needed resilience. Effort needs to be made to push exports so that the gap in trade balance is reduced. Above all, a strategy has to be devised whereby dependence of loans is decreased. It may also be mentioned here that prices have risen in recent months putting considerably heavy burden on the common man. This is again one area where the government action is needed to keep inflation under control.

The resignation of Finance Minister Asad Umar brings a new challenge for the government finding a new finance minister whose credentials may be so strong that he should have to face these and many more other challenges both at the home front and international level. The immediate big task is to successfully conclude loan agreement with international financial institutions.

The question being raised is whether the economic situation will move towards recovery after this change. The answer can be yes, provided the new incumbent demonstrates strong actions. In fact, it might be advisable to associate some outstanding economic experts to put together a plan of economic progress.

While the challenged faced by the economy are quite well known, let us also count our blessings. The country is self-sufficient in food, grows various cash crops and has a fairly strong industrial base with a sufficiently developed infrastructure and hardworking labour. However it must be said that the need to put together an economic framework which may preferably be done through broad national consensus. Incidentally, it may also be mentioned that the economy has competing claims on it. They emanate from the government, business community and the people at large.

Perhaps the most arduous task for a finance minister and his team is to find a balance between them. So some tightrope walking is inevitable. While the search for creating additional resources and controlling unproductive expenditures has to continue, the immediate answer is to accelerate growth, increase exports, reduce debt burden and be more fully prepared to live within our means.

The government has sufficient time to come to grips with the existing economic challenges in a convincing and credible manner.