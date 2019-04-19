close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 19, 2019

10 booked

National

A
APP
April 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Fesco intelligence teams caught 10 power pilferers in different areas of the region on Thursday. According to Fesco sources, the teams detected power theft in Green Town, Chak No 78-GB and Chak 225-RB areas where accused Faisal, Ejaz, Amir, Aslam, Bashir, Kamran, Shamshad, Arshad, Shahbaz and Kashif Masih were stealing electricity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan