FAISALABAD: The Fesco intelligence teams caught 10 power pilferers in different areas of the region on Thursday. According to Fesco sources, the teams detected power theft in Green Town, Chak No 78-GB and Chak 225-RB areas where accused Faisal, Ejaz, Amir, Aslam, Bashir, Kamran, Shamshad, Arshad, Shahbaz and Kashif Masih were stealing electricity.