close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Anti-polio drive

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad chaired a meeting to review arrangements for a three-day anti-polio campaign, starting in the district from April 22. Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Zahid Tanveer, Education CEO Muhammad Afzal Shahid, District Monitoring Officer Faisal Sultan, representative of World Health Organisation Dr Mufakar, Anti-Polio Officer Dr Yasir and others attended the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan