Anti-polio drive

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad chaired a meeting to review arrangements for a three-day anti-polio campaign, starting in the district from April 22. Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Zahid Tanveer, Education CEO Muhammad Afzal Shahid, District Monitoring Officer Faisal Sultan, representative of World Health Organisation Dr Mufakar, Anti-Polio Officer Dr Yasir and others attended the meeting.