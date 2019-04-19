close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
A
APP
April 19, 2019

10 held over decanting

National

A
APP
April 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police arrested 10 shopkeepers on the charges of LPG decanting and selling fireworks illegally in various parts of city on Thursday. Police teams arrested accused Asim, Aamir, Waqar, from GTS Chowk, Abdul Rehman from Dilawar Colony, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Ahamd Raza form Sidhupura, Ashraf, Shahbaz, Ghulam Shabbir and Muddasar from Chak 7/JB.

