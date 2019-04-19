10 held over decanting

FAISALABAD: Police arrested 10 shopkeepers on the charges of LPG decanting and selling fireworks illegally in various parts of city on Thursday. Police teams arrested accused Asim, Aamir, Waqar, from GTS Chowk, Abdul Rehman from Dilawar Colony, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Ahamd Raza form Sidhupura, Ashraf, Shahbaz, Ghulam Shabbir and Muddasar from Chak 7/JB.