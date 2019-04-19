Minister visits Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan visited the city on Thursday. On the occasion, the minister said it was a good step of the Punjab government to construct homes for labourers. He said no body would be allowed to sell or give homes on rent, and if anybody was found his allotment would be canceled. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, Deputy Director Labour Zulfiqar Ali Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

BAISAKHI FESTIVAL CONCLUDES: A three-day Baisakhi festival concluded at Gurdwara Janamasthan on Thursday. The yatrees left for Lahore by trains.