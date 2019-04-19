Man, sister tortured

DASKA: Four accused tortured a youth and his sister in the area of Sadr police on Thursday. Arshad Mahmood and his sister of city area were present at their house when accused Rashid, Javed and their accomplices came and tortured and injured them. The injured were removed to the Civil Hospital.

Two power thieves booked: Sadr police Thursday booked two people on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of a Gepco SDO, police booked accused Tariq and Imtiaz Ahmed.

FAKE CHEQUE: Police Thursday registered a case in the offence of a fake cheque on Thursday. Abbas had given Rs 290,000 loan to man, and when he demanded the amount back he was given a cheque that bounced.

BOOKED: City police Thursday booked two people on charges of hurling threats. Advocate Haider told police that accused Afzal and Sheikh Abu Bakr entered his house and threatened him, his brother and father of dire consequences.