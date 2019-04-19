Moot held on research in homeopathy

BAHAWALPUR: The first national conference on modern research in homeopathy was held under the auspices of the College of Conventional and Medicine the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Engr Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in his inaugural address said homeopathy was fast gaining popularity in the world. He said in Pakistan it had emerged as the second most prevalent arrangement of prescription in the nation being cost effective treatment with minimum side effects. Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar said the University College of Conventional Medicine was established in year 2000 and it was the 1st institution in Punjab. The college has taken advancement toward becoming the well reputed herbal and homeo training centre at national level. Dr Javed Iqbal, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, praised the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for promoting academic research in all fields including pharmacy, homeopathy and eastern medicine. Dr Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal, Principal University College of Conventional Medicine, Dr Murtaza, Vice President National Homeopathy Council also spoke.