Bandits injure two men on resistance

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dacoits shot at and injured two people here on Wednesday night. According to DPO's spokesperson Attaullah, three motorcyclist gunmen barged into the store of Muhammad Aslam in Shalimar Town on Toba-Chichawatni Road where a customer Ghulam Murtaza of Chak 338/GB put up resistance.

The bandits shot at and injured him critically. Later, a police party followed the dacoits and located them on Canal Road where an encounter took place between outlaws and police. A passerby identified as Usman Asghar of Siddique Park suffered bullet injuries in the encounter.

Both the injured are shifted to the DHQ hospital. The police are investigating.

FARMER TORTURED TO DEATH OVER PIGEON CONTEST: A farmer was tortured to death

while his son was severely injured over a pigeon racing dispute between two families at Chak Gurdassa, Kamalia.

According to police, Naeem Haider Shah and his son Ali Raza exchanged harsh words with accused Shakil Ahmad and his accomplices over the pigeons issue.

Later, accused Shakil and his accomplices attacked and tortured Naeem and his son Ali Raza. They both were shifted to Kamalia THQ hospital, where Naeem died and Ali Raza was in critical condition.