PR employees fume at extra work, low salaries

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railway Prem Union has asked the government to stop making employees perform extra duty and establish communication system on the entire Railway crossings in the country.

This demand was made in a seminar held at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday. Pakistan Railway Prem Union central president, Hafiz Salman Butt, vice president, Daud Rehman, divisional president, Mehar Ali Hoti, Organizer, Arshad Ali and others spoke on the occasion. The workers and their representatives also attended the seminar. Hafiz Salman Butt deplored that instead of eight hours duty, the employees were forced to work for 12 hours.

He said though the employees were made to work for extra hours, they were not paid for it. The Prem Union president urged the workers to forge unity in ranks for solution to the problems, saying the government would have to accept their demands if they stood united.

The other speakers demanded modern communication system on the entire crossing points. They said the union had always worked for getting rights of the employees. The speakers warned to launch a protest movement if their genuine demands were not met. The Prem Union demanded increase in the salaries of the workers in accordance with the existing price-hike