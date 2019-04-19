PICS organises seminar on developing China studies

SARGODHA: Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) organised an in-house seminar on developing China Studies here at University of Sargodha (UoS). Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Director PICS Dr Fazalur Rahman, and senior faculty members attended the seminar.

The Chinese participants included heads of Confucius Institutes-Prof Liu Chensheng, Punjab University, Dr Zhou Changming University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Zhang Daojian NUML Islamabad, Shaheen, a renowned Chinese journalist, Director China Radio International (CRI) and Wang Sujing, Deputy Director, CRI attended the moot. The recently established PICS at University of Sargodha was playing a significant role in carrying forward the spirit of time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China through developing better understanding of the students of China. The PICS is making serious efforts to help youth equip themselves with right kind of skills and knowledge to fully utilise opportunities emerging with the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). PICS Director Dr Fazalur Rahman briefed the Chinese delegates on the working of PICS and its future plans while urged for cooperation of Confucius institutions to design various programmes at Sargodha University for introducing China studies. The Chinese delegates suggested that Sargodha University should include Chinese language in the University’s curriculum as an optional course besides initiating an undergraduate 4+4 or 6+2 degree programmes. It was also suggested that in close collaboration with the Chinese universities, the students would also be allowed to complete four to six semesters in Pakistan and remaining 4 to 2 semesters in China. Terming the Sargodha city as an agricultural land, the Chinese delegates also suggested to focus on training and transfer of Chinese agricultural technology and practices to the region.

"We hope that PICS will cultivate some young sinologist with strong knowledge of Chinese language and culture in next few years," said Dr Zhang Daojian. The Chinese side emphasized the need of translating Urdu literature in Chinese and Chinese literature in Urdu to bridge the cultural understanding between the people of two countries. Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq highlighted the importance of China Studies in Pakistan, keeping in view for evolving regional and global environment and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

In response to the suggestions and ideas floated by the Chinese delegates, the Vice Chancellor agreed to explore the possibilities of initiating joint-degree programme and optional language course for students of Sargodha University.