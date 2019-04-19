Court stays fresh Mansehra police appointments

MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court on Thursday issued a stay order against fresh appointments of police constables in Mansehra.

The bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Nasir Mehfooz issued notices to Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deputy inspector general of police Hazara division and district police officer Mansehra to submit their para-wise comments raised by petitioners within a fortnight.

Munir Hussain Laghmani advocate moved the court on behalf of the petitioners, who had qualified for the said posts in November last year, seeking their appointment first.“We, 23, petitioners want our appointment first on 78 posts advertised by the police department for Mansehra recently as we had already qualified for these posts in test and interviews held in November last year,” Mubashir Ahmad, one of the petitioners told reporters.

The counsel said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department had advertised posts of constables in November last year and his clients had qualified examination taken by Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency for appointment on those posts. The petitioners were not recruited due to the shortage of posts at that time.