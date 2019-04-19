close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
A
April 19, 2019

SHO gets notice

National

A
APP
April 19, 2019

FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Anwar Chaudhry Thursday issued a show-cause notice to SHO Peoples Colony over non-compliance of court orders. The court directed the SHO to submit the record in a pending case but he failed to do so. The court directed the SHO to appear on April 22 before the court.

