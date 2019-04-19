SHO gets notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Anwar Chaudhry Thursday issued a show-cause notice to SHO Peoples Colony over non-compliance of court orders. The court directed the SHO to submit the record in a pending case but he failed to do so. The court directed the SHO to appear on April 22 before the court.
FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Anwar Chaudhry Thursday issued a show-cause notice to SHO Peoples Colony over non-compliance of court orders. The court directed the SHO to submit the record in a pending case but he failed to do so. The court directed the SHO to appear on April 22 before the court.