Two houses catch fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: Two houses caught fire owing to short-circuit. The house of Malik Shahid caught fire in Purani Pindi and damaged goods worth Rs 300,000. Rescue-1122 firefighters extinguished the fire. In another incident, the house of Qamar Abbas of Ghuniaan Road caught fire and burnt costly goods to ashes.
Youth injured: A youth sustained injuries when an unidentified motorcyclist opened firing at him at Kuthiala Sheikhan on Thursday. Naveed Ashraf was present outside a hospital when an assailant fired at him. As a result, he was injured. Rescue-1122 staff shifted him to the DHQ hospital in a critical condition.
MALAKWAL: Two houses caught fire owing to short-circuit. The house of Malik Shahid caught fire in Purani Pindi and damaged goods worth Rs 300,000. Rescue-1122 firefighters extinguished the fire. In another incident, the house of Qamar Abbas of Ghuniaan Road caught fire and burnt costly goods to ashes.
Youth injured: A youth sustained injuries when an unidentified motorcyclist opened firing at him at Kuthiala Sheikhan on Thursday. Naveed Ashraf was present outside a hospital when an assailant fired at him. As a result, he was injured. Rescue-1122 staff shifted him to the DHQ hospital in a critical condition.