Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Two houses catch fire

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

MALAKWAL: Two houses caught fire owing to short-circuit. The house of Malik Shahid caught fire in Purani Pindi and damaged goods worth Rs 300,000. Rescue-1122 firefighters extinguished the fire. In another incident, the house of Qamar Abbas of Ghuniaan Road caught fire and burnt costly goods to ashes.

Youth injured: A youth sustained injuries when an unidentified motorcyclist opened firing at him at Kuthiala Sheikhan on Thursday. Naveed Ashraf was present outside a hospital when an assailant fired at him. As a result, he was injured. Rescue-1122 staff shifted him to the DHQ hospital in a critical condition.

