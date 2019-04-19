close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Cop booked on sixth wife’s complaint

National

LAHORE: Misri Shah Police registered a case against a police constable, who had contracted six marriages, on the complaint of his sixth wife on the charges of fraud. Amna has alleged that constable Faisal Younas wanted to mint money and property of her parents. She has appealed for protection and justice.

BODY FOUND: The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered from a drain in the Baghbanpura police limits Thursday. Dolphins spotted the body of the victim near Mahmood Booti and recovered it with the help of locals. The victim could not be identified yet. Police removed the body to morgue.

