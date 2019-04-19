2 motorcyclists tortured

FAISALABAD: Six people Thursday tortured two motorcyclists on Thursday. The accused abducted Ahmad Khurshid and Babar Ali of Allama Iqbal Colony from general bus stand and took them to Canal Road where they tortured and injured them. Later, they left them wounded on the Canal Road. Civil lines police are probing the matter.

4 TRAFFIC WARDENS SACKED: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Raza Thursday sacked four traffic wardens. The CTO also took action against nine traffic wardens and imposed fine on 13 wardens on charges of negligence, abuse of authority and corruption. The CTO issued warning to 18 wardens and other staff over their poor performance and ordered suspension of their annual increments. He awarded cash prizes to 200 wardens and other traffic staff for their excellent services and duty and gave them commendation certificates. Later, addressing a ceremony, the CTO said hindrance in smooth flow of traffic was intolerable. He urged traffic staff to perform duty diligently and honestly.