Wheat crop largely damaged in Punjab districts by rains, hailstorms: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Zakat and wheat procurement focal person Shaukat Hayat Laleka has said that rains and hailstorms have largely damaged wheat crop in different districts of the Punjab.

Talking to journalists while reviewing arrangements for wheat procurement here on Thursday, he said that the crop damage report had been sent to the government to compensate the growers. The Punjab government was with the growers at this crucial time, he added.

He said that action would be taken against the middlemen while the farmers would be encouraged. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would personally monitor the wheat procurement campaign.

Earlier, briefing the minister, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the city district administration had established seventeen wheat procurement centres in the district and 34,728 farmers had submitted their applications for gunny bags.

He said that all applications had been uploaded on the dashboard of Punjab Information and Technology. The Punjab Land Record Authority was scrutinising all applications with their computerised record. He said that distribution of gunny bags would begin from April 21.

All the assistant commissioners had organised revenue record and issued certificates to the applicants. The government had strictly directed the districts administrations to take action against bogus gunny bag applicants. He said that a Patwari in Jalalpur Pirwala had been suspended for showing negligence in duty.

APP adds from FAISALABAD: Heavy rains and windstorm badly affected wheat, vegetables and fruit orchards across the district.

The wheat crop was affected on 5 per cent of total cultivated area, vegetables 2 per cent and fruit orchards 4.5 per cent in the district. According to Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, a total 33,787 acres of wheat crop, 510 acres of vegetable and 342 acres of fruit orchards were affected owing to rains and windstorm. In tehsil Tandlianwala, wheat over 6,985 acres of land, in tehsil Samundri 6,492 acres, in Jaranwala 9,415 acres, in Faisalabad 8,065 acres and in tehsil Chak Jhumra 2,830 acres were affected.

The most affected areas in district Faisalabad were Dijkot, Salooni Jhal and tehsil Samundri where more than 16,000 acres of wheat crop was damaged.

The rains and windstorm damaged crop over 3,000 acres in four union councils of tehsil Ahmedpur Sial in district Jhang, he said.

Meanwhile, Kissan Board Divisional President Ali Ahmed Goraya said rains caused serious damages to different crops especially wheat crop and in some areas of the division,

hailstorm completely damaged the crop.