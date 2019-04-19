Healthy habits stressed to lower cancer risk

FAISALABAD: Experts at a seminar Thursday stressed adopting healthy habits and eating pure food to decrease the risk of cancer.

Addressing an awareness seminar on cancer organized by Molecular Care, Department of Biochemistry University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with National Academy

of Young Scientists (NAYS), Pakistan and Cancer Care Hospital and Research

Center (CCHRC), Lahore, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said cancer was killing 10 million people worldwide and approximately 18 million new cases were appeared every year.

He said efforts should be made to reduce the number of victims by creating awareness among people about preventive measures. He stressed the need of exercise, healthy food and avoidance of smoking to decrease cancer cases.

He said lung cancer was the biggest killer. The VC said that quality education and tangible researches were prerequisite to combat different issues. Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa said cancer would be a leading cause of death surpassing heart illness by 2030 according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Dr Aftab Ahmad, President NAYS said we could reduce 50 percent cases of cancer by adopting healthy life style, reducing stress, adequate sleep, healthy environment and balanced diet. The experts were of the view that new cancer cases were likely to rise by 70 percent in next two decades. Dr Amer Jamil said physical inactivity and bad habits were behind colon cancer. He said cancer could be the leading cause of death in the 21st century if prevention measures were not taken. Dr Munir Ahmad also spoke.