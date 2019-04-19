Centre concerned at top officials’ surrender by Punjab

LAHORE: The Establishment Division of the federal government has shown serious concerns over surrendering of senior officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) to the federal government by Punjab without consulting it, The News has learnt.

Secretary Establishment Division Dr Ijaz Munir has written to Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Nasim Khokhar, advising him not to surrender the PAS and PSP officers without consulting the Division.

He wrote that though the province had the right to surrender the service of any PAS or PSP officer, it should adopt a proper procedure for this purpose. He added the reshuffle and surrender of PAS and PSP officers was not only causing difficulties for the federal government regarding their adjustment, but was also creating uncertainty among the officers. The chief secretary forwarded the letter to Services & General Administration Department, directing it to address the concerns of the Establishment Division. When contacted, Secretary Services Abdullah Khan Sumbal said the establishment division wrote the letter with a particular reference. “We have replied that according to the policy Punjab government could retain maximum four officers of BS-22 for the posts of Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Inspector General of Police Punjab. About routine surrender of PAS and PSP officers, they (the provincial government) will take care of the Establishment Division’s advice,” he added.

During the last week, the Punjab government had repatriated many officers to the federal government including Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, SMBR Tariq Najeeb Najmi, ACS (Home) Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Excise & taxation Sher Alam Mahsud, Secretary Services Ahmad Raza Sarwar and others.