NAB arrests another accused in fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested Director of M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori in fake bank accounts scam.

Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori was arrested in case of investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in fake bank accounts scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private limited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori, managed to obtain Rs1.5 billion loan from NBP and Summit Bank, which subsequently increased to more than Rs3.5 billion through corruption and corrupt practices thus obtained illegally pecuniary advantage for M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd through collusion, deceitful and dishonest means.

The NAB claimed that the company M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd is affiliated with Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, an accountability court sent him on a 14-day physical remand under the NAB’s custody.

Meanwhile Accountability Court, Islamabad, extended ten-day physical remand of two accused in mega money laundering and fake bank account case and handed over to NAB. NAB on Thursday produced two accused of Omni Group Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Umair before the Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik after end of their physical remand time.

During hearing NAB officials requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused, as they have to recover more documents and investigate them more. To this accused counsel raised objection over NAB request and stated before the court that NAB has arrested his client Umair without any reason. After hearing the arguments accountability court granted 10 days physical remand of the accused and directed to allow accused family members to meet them under NAB custody and adjourned the hearing till April 29.