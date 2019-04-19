KP cabinet approves LG Amendment Bill 2019

PESHAWAR: A provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved the Local Government Amendment Bill 2019.

After the cabinet meeting, Provincial Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai at a joint press conference highlighted the salient features of the new local government system.

Shahram said it has been proposed to abolish the district council and the posts of district nazim in the new system. The new system in rural and urban areas would consist of the two-tier system of tehsil and city local government and village and neighbourhood council. Under the new Amendment Bill 2019, the titles of nazim and naib nazim have been changed to chairman and convener, and the City Local Government would be established in all divisional headquarters to be headed by the mayor. He said the elections of chairman tehsil council and mayor City Local Government would be held on the party basis while the elections of village and neighbourhood will be held on a non-party basis. Similarly, the tehsil chairman and mayor City Local Government would be elected through direct elections. Shahram said in the village and neighbourhood councils, 33 per cent women, 5 per cent youth and minorities’ quota has been kept intact.

The number of the village and neighbourhood council members would be 6 to 7, which was 10 to 15 earlier.About devolution of departments to the grassroots, the minister said the departments of Primary & Secondary Education, Social Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Sports, Culture, Youth Affairs, Livestock, Population, Water and Sanitation and Rural Development would be under the tehsil chairmen and mayor of the City Local Government.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that under the new Local Government Amendment Bill, a Local Government Finance Commission would be formed wherein the number of tehsil chairmen has been increased from 2 to 5, who would be elected from the five relevant zones of the province. He said for the eradication of corruption, the financial accounts of the new Local Government System would be computerised. Similarly, besides district accounts officers, the provincial government could do an audit of local governments itself or through a third party. Shahram said the tehsil council could give approval of the budget through a simple majority while the local governments would be provided 30 per cent of the provincial development budget.

He said that two-thirds majority of the house on an impeachment motion could remove tehsil council chairman and mayor City Local Government. However, reasonable facts have to be provided to the Local Government Commission for the impeachment.Shahram said that Peshawar would consist of two City Local Governments and 3 Tehsil Governments.

The proposed Amendment Bill would be presented before the KP Assembly next week.Addressing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, termed the new proposed Local Government System the best system. He said that uniform Local Government System would be enforced throughout the province including merged districts. Mahmood Khan directed to recruit grade-7 and upper posts through NTS and other famous testing agencies and uphold merit in appointments.He also directed the ministers and administrative secretaries to take effective steps to ensure transparency, upholding of merit and good governance in their departments.