‘Over half of women’s WC tickets sold’

PARIS: With 50 days to go to the kickoff of the women’s World Cup in France more than half the match tickets have been sold, FIFA said on Thursday.

The governing body of world football said in a statement that they were “proud to announce that ticket sales for the competition are smashing records, with over 720,000 sold so far”. FIFA said that seven games were already sold out including the opening match, between France and South Korea at Parc des Princes in Paris on June 7, the semifinals on July 2 and 3, and the final on July 7, all in Lyon.

Three other group games are already sold out: Netherlands v Cameroon in Valenciennes on June 15, Nigeria v France in Rennes on June 17 and Sweden v USA in Le Havre on June 20.