close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 19, 2019

‘Over half of women’s WC tickets sold’

Sports

AFP
April 19, 2019

PARIS: With 50 days to go to the kickoff of the women’s World Cup in France more than half the match tickets have been sold, FIFA said on Thursday.

The governing body of world football said in a statement that they were “proud to announce that ticket sales for the competition are smashing records, with over 720,000 sold so far”. FIFA said that seven games were already sold out including the opening match, between France and South Korea at Parc des Princes in Paris on June 7, the semifinals on July 2 and 3, and the final on July 7, all in Lyon.

Three other group games are already sold out: Netherlands v Cameroon in Valenciennes on June 15, Nigeria v France in Rennes on June 17 and Sweden v USA in Le Havre on June 20.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports