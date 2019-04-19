Patron’s Trophy G-II: Railways restricted to 200

LAHORE: The Patron’s Trophy Grade-II tournament, round Two, started on Thursday at eight venues across the country.

In Pool ‘D’ match Pakistan Railways, after being put into bat, were bowled out for 200 in 61 overs against Sabir’s Poultry at the Railway Stadium. Hassan Sardar remained unbeaten on 53 while Zainul Hasnain made 47. For Sabir’s Poultry, Nisar Ahmed claimed four for 54.

In reply, Sabir’s Poultry were 13 for one in four overs at stumps. First day’s play in Pool ‘D’ match between K-Electric and Karachi Port Trust was washed out due to overnight rain at the LCCA Ground.

In Pool ‘A’ match between Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Omer Associates at the State Bank Ground in Karachi, CAA had scored 262 for nine in 83 overs. Ashfaq Ahmed scored century with seven fours while Akbar Badshah contributed 55. Muhammad Irfan, left-arm spinner, was the pick of the Omer Associates bowlers with figures of five for 100. Omer Associates at stumps were 34 for two with Hasan Rizwan 14 not out and Fahdis Bukhari five not out.

In another Pool ‘A’ match between Haideri Traders and Pakistan Navy at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan Navy, after being put into bat, were bowled out for 336 in 80 overs. Hamza Ghanchi top-scored with 116 while Latif Junejo hit 45. For Haideri Traders, Jallat Khan finished with six for 118 in 38 overs.

In reply, Haideri Traders were 64 for three in 20 overs. Adnan Bhatti was 23 not out while M Usman remained unbeaten on 23 at stumps. In the opening match of the Pool ‘B’ between Candyland and Ghani Glass at the Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura, Ghani Glass, after being put into bat, scored a 175 for one in 44 overs at stumps. Shahbaz Javed made 68 while Zeeshan Ashraf returned undefeated on 65. First day’s play in the Pool ‘B’ match between Port Qasim and Higher Education Commission at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad was washed out due to overnight rain.

Similarly, first day’s play in the Pool ‘C’ match between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force at the Army Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi was also not possible due to rain.

In another Pool ‘C’ match between PIA and State Bank at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, PIA, after being sent into bat, made 71 for five in 31 overs with Fahad Iqbal unbeaten on 32 at stumps. For State Bank, Ilyas Khan took four for 28 in his 11 overs.