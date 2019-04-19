Medal-winning Pak wrestlers arrive today

LAHORE: A warm reception awaits Pakistan’s three-member team that won two gold and a silver medal in Arnold Classic Mas-Wrestling Championship, Sau Paulo Brazil.

The team will reach Lahore via Dubai on Friday morning at 7.30 am. Pakistan captain Salman Aqeel Butt (80kg and Rehman Raza (105kg) won gold medals while Asim Qayyum (90kg) got silver. Punjab Power Lifting Association secretary Aqeel Javed Butt, international weightlifter and other Sports Officials will welcome the team at the airport.