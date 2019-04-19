Arthur seeks extension in contract

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur plans to seek extension in his contract which would come to an end by the end of next month’s World Cup.

According to reports, Mickey Arthur has conveyed a message to the higher authorities of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he wants extension in his contract before the World Cup.

It has further been learnt that the PCB has not yet given any response to Mickey Arthur’s request. On the other hand, Grant Flower does not want to continue working as the batting coach of Pakistan.

He was appointed in May 2014 for two years and his contract was extended afterwards. Let it be known that the contracts of Pakistan coaches will expire after the World Cup 2019.