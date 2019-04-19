close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Arthur seeks extension in contract

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur plans to seek extension in his contract which would come to an end by the end of next month’s World Cup.

According to reports, Mickey Arthur has conveyed a message to the higher authorities of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he wants extension in his contract before the World Cup.

It has further been learnt that the PCB has not yet given any response to Mickey Arthur’s request. On the other hand, Grant Flower does not want to continue working as the batting coach of Pakistan.

He was appointed in May 2014 for two years and his contract was extended afterwards. Let it be known that the contracts of Pakistan coaches will expire after the World Cup 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports