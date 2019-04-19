Masood gets bye in first round

KARACHI: Pakistani boxer Amir Masood got bye in the first round of the Asian Boxing Championship which will commence at Bangkok on Friday (today).

Amir from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now play on Saturday (tomorrow) in the second round of the 64 kilogramme competition against the winner of the first round bout which will be held between Aal-Ezirej Karrar Kadhim Sahim of Iraq and Abdurasulov Shunkor of Uzbekistan on Friday (today). Masood is the only boxer which Pakistan has fielded in the event in which record number of 312 boxers from 34 nations are set to fight for the medals. In Masood’s weight category there are 22 boxers. Syed Kamal Khan, secretary of KP Boxing Association, is accompanying him as a manager.