Virgil says he can’t stop Messi alone

LONDON: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists he will not face a personal duel against Lionel Messi in his side’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Van Dijk is in contention for player of the year awards in England thanks to his transformative effect on Liverpool since becoming the world’s most expensive defender when moving from Southampton for A£75 million ($98 million) last January.

However, the Dutchman believes a collective effort is required to halt Messi, who has scored 45 goals this season, two of which helped Barca beat Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate to progress to the last four.

“I think he’s the best player in the world but we’ll see. It’s going to be a great match-up for all of us,” said Van Dijk, who netted himself as Liverpool thrashed Porto 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory.

“It’s about doing it all together, it’s never one-v-one, it’s never just me against a particular striker. “It’s always us against everyone and I think that’s the only way we can defend well.”