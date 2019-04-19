Holiday island mourns as bus crash kills 29 German tourists

CANIÇO: Portugal and Germany mourned on Thursday after 29 German tourists died when their bus tumbled down a slope and crashed into a house on the tourist island of Madeira. Drone footage showed the mangled wreckage lying against a building on a hillside near the town of Canico, the vehicle’s roof partially crushed and front window smashed. Rescue workers attended to injured passengers on the grass where the bus rested nearby, some of them bearing bloodied head bandages and blood-stained clothes. A woman who survived the accident said on the TVI television channel that the bus crashed after hitting a wall. “It happened just after the bus started, one minute or a few seconds later. People were flying through the windows,” said the woman, who was not named. “Some people were crying for help and we could immediately see some people were dead,” said her husband, who also survived the crash. “Help arrived very fast.” Local authorities said most of the dead were aged in their 40s and 50s. Twelve men and 17 women were among the victims, an official at the Nelio Mendonca hospital, Tomasia Alves, told reporters.