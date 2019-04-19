Poppies bloom across Afghanistan as drought eases

LASHKAR GAH: A vast field of towering white poppies sways gently in the breeze, silky petals sometimes tumbling to the ground, a visible marker of the resilience of Afghanistan’s lucrative opium trade.

The sight of a seemingly endless expanse of opium-producing flowers is common across rural Afghanistan, but this farm is in the centre of government-controlled Lashkar Gah city — the capital of Helmand province.

In a field AFP visited this month, workers were scoring grooves into the plants’ bulbous seed pods from which the raw, milky-white opium oozes.“We know it is harmful but we have no other way to earn money, this is the only income for us,” labourer Mohammad Ghous told AFP.

Afghanistan is the world’s top grower of opium, and the crop accounts for hundreds of thousands of jobs. Farmers grow poppies with impunity, as both Taliban and government officials often profit from the lucrative trade.

“The Taliban also don’t care — they only need their share,” said Gul Mohammad, a poppy farmer.Afghan opium production took a hit last year as an intense drought dried fields and shrunk cultivation areas.

According to a UN survey, potential opium production dropped by 29 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year.Still, production remained near record levels — and so far this year some farmers are seeing a rebound amid heavy rains that have poured over parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks. Conflict is also providing a surprising boon for the industry.